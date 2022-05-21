“Nigerians should demand stewardship from aspiring leaders” – Editors guild president

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Mustapha Isah, has tasked Nigerians to demand stewardship from leaders seeking various political offices across the country.

Isah gave the charge bwhen he led members of the guild to inspect various projects of Gov. David Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi as part of their visit to the state.



The guild’s president urged Nigerians to ask aspiring leaders necessary questions to ensure they would be fit to occupy the various offices they are aspire to.



“This has become necessary for the country to elect the right leaders in 2023 and solve the myriads of challenges confronting it.



“Nigeria should get it right in 2023 because anything to the contrary will spell doom for it,” he said.



He commended Umahi for the numerous projects he embarked upon, noting that they were beneficial to the people of the state and beyond.



“I know what it takes for a governor to embark on a project such as the Iyere bridge and the international airport.



“The Iyere bridge will connect the state to other places such as Abia and Cross River States and I marveled when I Iearnt it cost N3 billion.



“Other states could had quoted bogus sums as its cost and it is also pleasing to learn that it was being executed on direct labour,” he said.



Chief Eni Chima, Chairman of Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state, where the bridge is situated, said the imposing facility is a demonstration of the governor’s passion for excellence.



“The sum quoted when work commenced on the 29 span of 15 metres bridge in October 2020, was N3 billion.

“You can then imagine the actual cost of construction now that the cost of materials have astronomically increased,” he said.



Mr Frank Ngwu, the Special Assistant to the governor on Infrastructural Development, said that the facility’s completion by August 2022 is feasible because of the grounds already covered in its construction.



“We have completed full-length of the 3.1-km runway of the airport which is the first standard requirement in airport operation.



“We have completed the 10-storey control tower of the airport ànd currently we are installing necessary fittings,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the editors also visited other projects, including the ultra-modern King David University of Medical Sciences, new executive council chambers, and international market among others.



The editors on Friday held an interactive session with the governor where he outlined his policies and programmes, including issues concerning his presidential aspiration. (NAN)

