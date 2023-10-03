Nigerians seek repositioning  of NIPOST for better service delivery 

Tolu Aiyegbusi

Some Nigerians recently took to X social media platform to suggest innovative ways of revamping Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to further advance national development and best service delivery.

These suggestions are coming after Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) called on Nigerians on the X platform to share their hopes for the ideal NIPOST.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account Tijani said:“NIPOST, with over 1,180 post office outlets and 3000 agencies should be playing critical roles in the country’s digital economy.

`’As we innovate towards a stronger digital economy, the role of NIPOST cannot be underestimated.

“Please share some of your hopes for the ideal NIPOST in the comments.”

hTe post, which garnered over 700 comments and over 2000 likes using ‘#MyNIPOST’, saw respondents offer innovative and digital ways to turn NIPOST around.

One Abba Dankaka urged the miinister to look into Digital Integration and efficient Parcel Delivery.

He said: “I envision NIPOST embracing technology to offer online tracking, e-stamps, and seamless digital transactions for convenience.

“ I hope for a NIPOST that ensures timely and efficient delivery of parcels and mail services across Nigeria, boosting e-commerce and trade.”

Dr Ubong Kingsley-Udoh said that NIPOST was long due for a complete digitalisation process.

“NIPOST is to take a place of preeminence in commerce (logistics), digital identity verification and proofing, financial services (e.g RIA, WU, MoneyGram, etc outlet), last mile delivery, and in bridging the digital divide.

“This goes beyond the ability to track packages but ensuring technology is plugged into the very innards of its operations and philatelic services as it will ensure efficiency,” he said.

Caroline Ogunshola, another respondent stated that for NIPOST to take its lion share in home deliveries, “accurate street naming was vital for a befitting and current NIPOST of this day and age.”

She said that NIPOST can contribute to foreign exchange trading, regulating private delivery companies and selling stamps

One Emeka Ulor said that 99.9 per cent of NIPOST Offices were dilapidated and advised on the need to find how to rehabilitate, and clean them up sustainably.

“Just like some parts of the facilities are rented out for commercial purposes, there needs to be regular supervision and maintenance too,’’ he said. (NAN)

