Nigerians, Nigeria will experience new glory in 2024–Prophet Oluwadare

The General Superintendent (GS), Christ Redemption Bible Church, Ikosi Ketu Lagos, Prophet John Oluwadare, said that Nigerians will experience new glory in year 2024.

Oluwadare said this on Tuesday while hosting not less than 300 widows, where he distributed food items to them as part of activities to mark the Christmas and end of annual prayer conference by his church.

According to him, Nigeria will see new glory. Every home will witness a brighter light that is coming upon the nation.

The clergy commended the bold steps taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria to meet some yearnings of Nigerians through various intervention programmes.

He, however, decried the hardship in the country, particularly, the alleged mismanagement of the Federal Government palliatives by some state governors.

Oluwadare particularly commended Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno for his transparency, calling on other state governors to bring succour to their indigenes , especially in this yuletide.

He said that God gave Jesus Christ to the World as a gift to mankind, to care, to deliver and to save all humans, pointing out that the church had a responsibility to care for the poor, especially the widows.

The GS said that Christ Redemption Bible Church had been committed to this obligation for over 20 years.

He said that prayer was the solution to the challenges confronting the nation, calling on Nigerians to pray for those in authority, rather than condemn the leadership’s ineptitude.

Similary, the wife of the GS, Mrs Martha Oluwadare, who joined her husband in distributing the food items to the widows, appealed to President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, to pay attention to the plight of the widows in Nigeria.

She decried the hard times Nigerian women go through to make ends meet, particularly those who had been stripped of their valuable.

“The church cannot close doors of good tidings. Majority of these women need some form of help and this little could only come from the church.

“Contrary to the large number which the church normally provides for annually, the ministry could only cater for few this year, due to the economic situation in the country,” she said. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva

