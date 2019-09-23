Nigerians must take ownership of anti-corruption fight, Says Magu

#TrackNigeria The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has advised Nigerians to take full ownership of the fight against corruption in order to guarantee success for the effort.

The anti-corruption czar made the call on Monday, September 23, 2019, while featuring on an interview programme of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria’s (FRCN) Premier 93.5 FM – Straight Talk.

Anchored by Olutola Daramola, the programme is aired weekly on the Ibadan-based FM radio station.

Magu, who spoke through the Ibadan zonal head of the Commission, Friday Ebelo, said bodies saddled with the anti-corruption work can not do it all alone.

“We should know that this is the only country that we have. We don’t have any other country. None of us applied to be a Nigerian. This country was given to us by God almighty who deemed it for us to be here.

“Therefore, we must make it work for all of us especially the incoming generations, so that they will have a place they will call their own. We must make Nigeria work. If it does, our younger ones and the children unborn will have a place they can call their own.

“We are the ones on the scene now. We must do everything to ensure that our infrastructures work,” he noted.

The EFCC boss also expressed the confidence that the future of the Commission is great, saying despite its young age, it is rated very high among its peers in the business of anti-corruption war across the globe.

“We are just 16years old and we are rated high. If we can be rated so high internationally at this relatively young age, you can be sure that we will remain on top and get better as we advance in age.”