Nigerians must keep labouring for God – CAC President

By Martha Nuhu

Pastor Samuel Oladele, President, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Nigeria and overseas, has enjoined Christians in Plateau and Nigeria to continue to labour for God.

“Do not relent in labouring for God. We must keep serving him,” he said on Sunday in Bokkos, Plateau State.

Oladele gave the counsel while addressing members during an inauguration service of the new Orekoya Region of the Church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pastor Charles Balogun was also inducted as the pioneer Regional Superintendent of the new chapter during the service.

Oladele pointed out that the Church had contributed a lot toward the growth of the body of Christ around the area, and urged members to continue to sacrifice for the gospel as they would be rewarded by God.

In a remark, Ayuba Maju, Superintendent of CAC in Kwatas District, said that security had been a major challenge and a major drawback to the Church’s growth.

Maju appealed to the Church to assist survivors of various attacks to ameliorate their suffering and encourage their faith. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

