Nigerians Must Go, say South Africans on Facebook (Screenshots)

A Facebook user stumbled on a South African group on Facebook where they raised the issues of xenophobia and these are just few screenshots for what they had to say about Nigerians and other foreigners in their country.
Credit: Drumbeat
A Facebook user stumbled on a South African group on Facebook where they raised the issues of xenophobia and these are just few screenshots for what they had to say about Nigerians and other foreigners in their country.
Credit: Drumbeat
Copyright © 2019 | Newsdiaryonline Communications Ltd.
Be the first to comment