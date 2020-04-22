Nigerians lose 100.8b properties in 3,672 fire incidents – INVESTIGATION

By Ibrahim Mohammed

As the country and other parts of the world fight to contain the novel Coronavirus pandemic which has seized media headlines, sudden fire outbreaks in Nigeria remain a recurring decimal and a majors source of public anxiety.

It would be recalled that in recent times Treasury House, the building housing the Office of the Accountant-General of the federation was gutted by fire in Abuja the nation’s capital. Again, there was fire outbreak at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head offices in the city. All the incidents happened on April 8, 15 and 17 respectively. Even on Tuesday April 21, CBN staff averted a fire outbreak at the Jos branch of the apex bank.

An investigation by Newsdiaryonline using statistics from the Federal Fire Service, Data Collation Centre Abuja, has revealed a disturbing trend of fire incidents in the country. The data for eight years covered infernos that occurred in ‘‘public building/government quarters, private dwellings, educational establishments, shops, clubs, hotels, restaurants and factories/banks.

Others include: petrol stations/open ground, transformer, oil/gas installations, timber sheds, automobiles, markets and plane crash.’’

The data indicated that of the 3, 672 incidents of infernos, private dwelling places was worst hit with 1,358 cases, public buildings/government quarters 691.

Besides, the data also indicated that 283 infernos occurred at petrol stations, while 107 incidents involved oil/gas installations.

During the period under review (from January to December 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018) electrical equipment accounted for 308 causes of fire, as well as 575 incidents through electrical sparks according to the information obtained from data collation Centre.

The data indicated that 902 persons were killed, property worth N100, 855,608 were destroyed in various infernos nationwide and the cause of 1,688 incidents were unknown. Also, 40 fires were recorded in factories/banks, clubs, hotels, restaurants had 52 fire incidents amongst other cases of infernos in Nigeria.

Incidents of fire outbreaks in government buildings are not new occurrences and have always been viewed by many as induced to destroy documents that can be used to unearth widespread corruption in government circles. Newsdiaryonline reports that various officials denied any loss of vital documents in the latest incidents involving government establishments.

Newsdiaryonline, recalls that prior to their privatization, the head offices of former state-owned telecoms giant, NITEL and power company, NEPA were gutted by what observers often dubbed as ‘‘mysterious fire.’’ During their heydays, both agencies were renowned for being grossly corrupt.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said that fire incidents have been high this year in the country. He was speaking on February 13, during the passing out ceremony of 5th Cadets and commissioning of modern firefighting trucks, at the National Fire Academy, Sheda, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Aregbesola, noted at the event that “fire prevention and control are the cardinal responsibility of government.’’ But the government may not be doing well going by fire outbreaks involving government agencies of late.

“Experience has shown that markets are more susceptible to fire outbreaks and the effects there are usually devastating leading to anguish, pains and unquantifiable loss of goods and property,’’ he emphasised.

In January this year Kaduna State Fire Service recorded 87 outbreaks and seven deaths, says Mr Paul Aboi, Director of the service in the state.

Aboi, who said the fire outbreaks were recorded in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, lamented that the outbreaks were caused mainly by carelessness in the use of electrical appliances and ignorance in handling naked fires.

In a bid to tackle the menace of fire outbreaks in Nigeria, the Federal Fire Service said it has increased public awareness in private and public places such as schools, markets etc, using both electronic and print media to send out public safety awareness messages.

The Service has also expanded its presence to 12 zones (comprising 3 states in each), in addition procured additional modern firefighting trucks and deployed them to the various zones.

The Service advises that members of the public should be safety conscious and comply with fire prevention measures. ‘‘They should try to put in place first aid firefighting equipment like fire alarms, smoke detectors, sprinkler system, fire extinguishers. They should have the Fire Service emergency numbers 08032003557/122 and always call the numbers immediately the notice fire.’’

The public should always give way to emergency vehicles or fire trucks responding to emergencies. They should restrain from attacking firefighters at fire scene but allow firefighters do their work at fire scenes

Experts say there are five classes of fires, A, B, C, D and K. Being aware of them is a sure way to purchase safety equipment that will be effective in the event of fire outbreak.

With the endless string of fire outbreaks, governments at all levels need to intensify awareness campaigns among the citizens to avert the recurrent fire incidents which have killed many and destroyed sources of livelihood across Nigeria.