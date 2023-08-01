Nigerians laud Tinubu on palliatives for subsidy removal 

By Femi Ogunshola

Nigerians have lauded President Bola Tinubu Monday’s national broadcast, saying that it addressed wide range of issues affecting the people.

A cross s

ection of those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, commended the president on planned roll out of palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.



Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) commended the president on the plans to roll out palliatives roll out to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal, adding that the president broadcast was quite reassuring.

Olawuyi, also the chairman, House Committee on Internally Displaced People(IDPs), said that the speech was a sign of a good omen for Nigeria.

“Nigerian now has a listening and proactive president poised to address the yarning of the people.

“I was elated with the way thr president address the issues one after the other, I watch with admiration how he intends to tackle the barrage of issues confronting the citizenry,” he said.

A former lawmaker in the 9th National Assembly, Alhaji Magaji Aliu corroborated Olawuyi’s claim.

“This is the very first time a Nigeria President will be addressing the Nigerians and became this civil.”

He said that the president spoke frankly to Nigerians on the current situation in the country.

“I don’t want anybody to go on strike or rampage , it will not solve the problem, this is the very first time Nigerians will have a true civilian as our president who cares and listen.

“I am very distance from him but honestly I believe what he said and hope he won’t disappoint.

“He needs our support and encouragement and and I am willing to talk to my constituents to please listen to him. We will continue to support him,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Joseph, a businessman also lauded the presidential broadcast.

“I regret not voting for Tinubu, I don’t know he is this loaded, he spoke to the issues affecting the citizenry one after the other,” he said.

He said the address was plain as it highlighted the president’s plans on tackling the country’s developmental problems.

“In two years Tinubu will turn this country around based on what I heard in his broadcast. I am so elated that I now have a President that can address the people’s concern,” he said.

Tinubu had in his broadcast titled “After darkness comes the glorious dawn,” rolled out plans to cushion challenges being faced by Nigerians following the removal of subsidy on petrol. (NAN)

