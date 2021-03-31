Nigerians in South Africa have been urged to key into the process of getting vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Mr Collins Mgbo, Head of Secretariat, Nigeria Union in South Africa, said this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mgbo said there was a need for Nigerians in South Africa to take the jab and disregard all conspiracy theory against the vaccine.

“The government will shortly complete the first phase of its vaccination programme involving healthcare workers in the public and private sectors.

“Over 230,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in February.

“We will like to use this opportunity to advise all our compatriots to ignore vaccine related conspiracy theories and participate in the programme for possible alleviation of the global pandemic.

“We will also like to appeal to all Nigerians living in South Africa to participate in the process whenever the vaccine is rolled out to the public,” Mgbo said.

He said that the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases released by the South Africa Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, as at the middle of March stood at about 1,530,033 with 613 new cases identified.

Mgbo quoted Mkhize as saying that the country had recorded 95 more COVID-19 related deaths from different parts of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

