Nigerians in S/Africa unveil Magazine to promote patriotism

Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA) has unveiled its maiden Magazine titled: “Gween Digest” to promote good stories about Nigeria and promote patriotism among compatriots.

The President General of NICASA, Mr Benjamin Okoli, made this known in his address at the association’s annual national convention in commemoration of Nigeria 61st Independence Anniversary in South Africa.

According to a statement by Okolo, the convention is initially scheduled for Sept. 30, but was postponed to Saturday.

“This year’s Independence anniversary is very special; it coincides with NICASA Convention and the launch of the maiden edition of our association’s Gween Digest, which is the official NICASA print media platform.

“It is designed as a medium where we shall gradually and steadily start the process of changing the ugly narrative that has characterized the Nigerian Citizens in the diaspora particularly in South Africa.

“Last year, the plague of the COVID-19 pandemic denied us the opportunity to complete the project.

“However, we believe that the delay offered us a better opportunity to do things better in 2021 and present to you this great magazine, for the betterment of the Nigerian community.

“Gween Digest is a quarterly magazine that feature adverts of Nigerian owned businesses, achievers in professional and business fields, topical issues, articles ranging from immigration, community concern around policing and welfare.”

He noted that the convention themed: “Citizens participation in nation building” sought to challenge Nigerians to always contribute towards restoring the glory of their fatherland.

He explained that the magazine would serve as instrument to always portray the good image about Nigeria in South Africa, rather than have others paint the country in bad light..

“The many challenges we face today requires that we make conscious decision to turn the negative narrations into a positive input, to build a better Nigerian society.

“The concerted efforts by organized criminals to make Nigeria a hard place to live must not be allowed to continue.

“We are often distressed with news from home over the spike in killings, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities of few who swore to destroy Nigeria.

“Contributions from Diaspora to tame this tide cannot be over emphasized; we owe it a duty to contribute our quota and lend support to government and compatriots, to end the menace and return Nigeria to place of love, peace, unity and development,” he said.

He advised that the task on nation building should not be left for government alone, urging compatriots to support programmes that promote economic growth and impact lives positively.

“Nigerians in Diaspora community in South Africa possess great potential, which if properly harnessed and put in the right place, will undoubtedly be major contributor towards Nigeria’s economic rebirth.

“With the Diaspora remittance of over $25 billion in 2019 alone, with large chunk coming from South Africa; Nigeria requires our partnership to make her great again.

“Let us identify areas of our comparative advantage and leverage on it,” he said.

Okoli commended Mr Muhammad Manta, High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa, and the Consul General, Abdul Malik Ahmed, in Johannesburg, for support to tackle registration and renewal of international passports. (NAN)

