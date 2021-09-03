Nigerians in Diaspora to host virtual continental annual general meeting

Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) Americas is to host its continental virtual Annual General Meeting to promote unity among Nigerians in Americas.

Chairman of NIDO-Americas, Mr Obed Monago, made this known in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, meeting, with theme: “Building a Sustainable Security Apparatus in Nigeria: Diaspora Perspective”, will hold on Sept. 4 via a virtual platform.

Monago said: “ honoured to have Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, as our keynote speaker, alongside other special guests and a lineup of esteemed speakers.

“We want to capitalise on expertise of our panelists, who are well versed on security issues, to contribute our organisation’s quota toward tackling security challenge plaguing our nation.

“Just like we did during COVID-19 intervention, going to deliver presentations to Federal Government through Nigeria in Diaspora Commission.”

He listed guests expected at occasion to include: Mr Adeyinka Asekun, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada as well as Lot Egopija and Amina Smaila, Nigeria’s Consuls-General in New York and Atlanta Georgia respectively.

Others are: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Brazil, Prof. Markafi, Nigeria’s Ambassador to U.S.A., Dr Uzoma Emenike,  Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, , Zubairu Dada.

According to him, occasion will feature goodwill message by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Monago urged people wishing to participate in event to do so on zoom platform via webinar ID: 810 6056 7195, with password: 191507.

NAN reports NIDO is an umbrella body for associations of Nigerians living in Europe, Americas, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

The organisation is designed to harness and galvanise the and financial resources of Nigerians to promote Nigeria’s socio-economic development. (NAN) 

