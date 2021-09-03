Nigerians in Diaspora to host virtual continental annual general meeting

Nigerians in the Diaspora (NIDO) Americas is set to host its continental virtual Annual General Meeting to promote unity among Nigerians in the Americas.

The Chairman of NIDO-Americas, Mr Obed Monago, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the meeting, with theme: “Building a Sustainable Security Apparatus in Nigeria: Diaspora Perspective”, will hold on Sept. 4 via a virtual platform.

Monago said: “We are honoured to have Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, as our keynote speaker, alongside other special guests and a lineup of esteemed speakers.

“We want to capitalise on the expertise of our panelists, who are well versed on security issues, to contribute our organisation’s quota toward tackling the security challenge plaguing our nation.

“Just like we did during the COVID-19 intervention, we are going to deliver the presentations to the Federal Government through Nigeria in Diaspora Commission.”

He listed the guests expected at the occasion to include: Mr Adeyinka Asekun, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Canada as well as Lot Egopija and Amina Smaila, Nigeria’s Consuls-General in New York and Atlanta Georgia respectively.

Others are: Nigeria’s Ambassador to Brazil, Prof. Ahmad Markafi, Nigeria’s Ambassador to U.S.A., Dr Uzoma Emenike, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to United Nations, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, , Zubairu Dada.

According to him, the occasion will feature goodwill message by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Monago urged people wishing to participate in the event to do so on zoom platform via webinar ID: 810 6056 7195, with password: 191507.

NAN reports that NIDO is an umbrella body for associations of Nigerians living in Europe, Americas, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

The organisation is designed to harness and galvanise the professional and financial resources of Nigerians to promote Nigeria’s socio-economic development. (NAN)

