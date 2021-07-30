Nigerians in Diaspora rally support for President Buhari, commend Military

Nigerians in Diaspora have urged more support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, saying its giant strides should be commended.

In a statement by Prof. Peter Otah, Secretary of Nigerian Leaders in Diaspora (NLID) on Friday in Abuja, the Nigerian Diaspora leaders made the call at a rally in London, United Kingdom.

The NLID in the statement, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that unity and peace were essential for progress and development in the country.

The rally which was organised by the Nigerian leaders was held at the famous Trafalgar Square and attended by Nigerians and some other nationals.

It said the rally was to appreciate the several milestone achievements of the Buhari-led administration in the last six years.

It added that it was also to rally support for Nigeria`s military personnel and to pray for the country.

The leaders prayed for more successes for the administration, especially as it consolidate efforts at curbing the seeming intractable insecurity in the country.

Mr Ade Omole, while addressing the rally said Nigeria was lucky to have Buhari at this point in time.

“Providence shined on Nigeria the day Buhari was declared winner of the 2015 presidential election.

“Buhari has not left anyone in doubt that his belief and efforts are to ensure an egalitarian Nigeria that will ensure economic prosperity, corrupt-free society and a nation that is viably secure for business,” he said.

He added that in spite of the country`s present challenges, with unity and focus, the country would remain one nation, one people and a great indivisible nation.

Also Mr Talba Galadima, one of the Nigerian leaders in the Diaspora, said Nigeria had never had it this good in the last four decades until the emergence of Buhari.

He stressed that the many obvious landmarks the Buhari administration had made were pointers to the fact that the country was projected for long-lasting economic and social el dorado.

Also speaking, Ms Edith Nwachukwu, said Nigeria was blessed to have a man with unparalleled integrity like Buhari as her President.

She described Buhari as a master infrastructure builder, saying that the president had made impact on the lives of Nigerians with the various projects embarked on since 2015.

She listed the achievements of the Buhari-led government to include the rail infrastructure, agricultural revamping, road and energy re-engineering among others.

Nwachukwu maintained that a government that had turned the entire country into a construction site deserved support and commendation from its people.

On security, Mr Joseph Adebola, a Nigerian leader in the Diaspora, described the recent purchase and delivery of Super Tucanos Warcraft by the Federal Government as a big move.

Adebola, a leading solicitor in the UK, said purchase of the Warcraft would ensure security and encourage foreign investors into the country.

He commended the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency which had seen the Boko Haram insurgence confined to a part of the country.

“Equally, the counter banditry moves by the Federal Government aimed at nipping the menace of banditry and kidnapping are a thing of joy to us in the Diaspora,’’ Adebola said.(NAN)

