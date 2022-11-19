Nigerians In Diaspora Love Tinubu’s Manifesto — Foundation Boss

BY SAKS AKINTUNDE

Princess Ann Ehigiator, founder and president, Annmom Foundation, has said in Ilorin that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Manifesto is well loved by Nigerians living abroad.

She made her comment as part of the spokespersons at the flag off of the presidential campaign by women in APC led by wife of President Mohammadu Buhari on Thursday.

” As a well travelled person with web of contacts in Europe and American societies, I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that millions of Nigerians in diaspora are in love with the manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and are beyond appreciation for the renewed hope.

“They are coming to Nigeria to cast their votes, irrespective of their countries of residence,” she said.

Going down memory, lane, the princess who is also a member of the Diaspora Committee of the APC said that Tinubu gave her the break in door to door campaign.

“I am the pioneer of door to door campaign in Nigeria with wonderful begining with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a governor of Lagos State.

“He empowered me and gave me a platform which I am standing on now,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

