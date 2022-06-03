Nigerians in Diaspora lament Super Eagles failure to beat Ecuador in U.S.

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Nigerians in New Jersey have expressed disappointment over the 0-1 loss match between Ecuador and Nigeria at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ecuador won with early goal by Pervis Estupinan in the Super Eagles second international friendly.

Some Nigerian football enthusiasts who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity after the match, said it was disappointing that the team could not win the game.

“We had many chances, but we could not convert them to goals. It’s so disappointing, we should have won the game, we had chances to win.

“I don’t know why we could not win any of the two friendlies in the U.S.,” a football enthusiast said.

In what was coach José Santos Peseiro’s first outing with the squad, an under-strength Nigeria had put up a gallant fight but were unlucky to lose 1-2 to Mexico in a game of two halves in Dallas on Saturday.

Another enthusiast said the team played better in the second half of the game but could not score any goal.

The Super Eagles are using the friendlies as preparations for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Mauritius.

Peseiro had earlier said that he was proud of the team in spite of their 1-2 loss to Mexico in the match.

The Portuguese also hailed players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), for their performance in the game.

“Although we didn’t win last night, I am very proud of the boys,” Peseiro wrote on his official twitter handle.

“The team showed character and resilience. A special mention to the four NPFL players who had the chance to debut with the national team”. (NAN)

