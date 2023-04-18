Nigerians in Diaspora drum support for Akpabio as Senate president

By Angela Atabo

Nigerians in the Diaspora, have advocated for the emergence of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The Nigerians, under the aegis of the Presidential Support Committee Diaspora chapter (PSC-Diaspora), in a statement on Tuesday, said they had unanimously adopted Akpabio as their preferred choice.

Mr Gbenga Durojaiye, Chairman of the group, said they believed that politics, being a collective responsibility of the people, enjoined political leaders in the National Assembly to vote for a leader with sterling political credentials.

Durojaiye advocated for a 10th National Assembly that would prioritise the yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians in Diaspora.

“Having a competent and an experienced Senate president will engender speedy resolutions of bills and issues affecting all Nigerians home and abroad,’’ he said.

Mr Yomi Awosemo, Secretary General of the group, said that the same level of awareness, support and solidarity given to the candidacy of Sen Bola Tinubu would be deployed to ensure that Akpabio emerged Senate President.

Mr Yisa Ogundeji, the Board of Trustees’ Chairman of the group, said that the national assembly, as the ‘eyes and ears’ of Nigerians, required experienced and competent leaders to manage its affairs.

He said that he believed that a Senate of the National Assembly, headed by Akpabio, would complement the Tinubu-led executive arm of government.

Mrs Mariam Onigbanjo, Publicity Secretary of the group, called on all the members of PSC to remain focused and resolute in ensuring that competent and experienced leadership was entrenched in all spheres of governance in Nigeria.

Onigbanjo said that members of PSC in the Diaspora were made up of well-meaning Nigerians across various political party affiliations that identified with the candidacy of Asiwaju during the last presidential election.

She said that they provided sufficient awareness, support and solidarity for the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect.(NAN)