Nigerians have roles to play in ending insecurity – Yusuf

By Mohammed Tijjani

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, has urged Nigerians to play active role in securing the country and getting those abducted by terrorists back home.

Yusuf made the appeal in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the released 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee facilitated the release of the remaining train passengers on Thursday

He added that securing the country was not just the responsibility of security agencies, but the collective efforts of all Nigerians.

“We should not only seat and begin to lament that the security are not doing anything.

“God will ask each and everyone of us what we did, and that is why we came in, this is our country and we have no other apart from it.

“The fact that these 23 victims are released does not mean it is the end of our journey, there are many more in the hands of the bandits and Boko Haram.

“Our goal is peace for this country, which is why we came in.

“We are glad that the Chief of Defence Staff has found the committee useful to complement their collective components,” Yusuf said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

