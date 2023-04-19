Nigerians expect strong-willed legislators that can truly act as checks and balances, says University Don

By Joy Mbachi

Nigerians expect strong-willed legislators that can truly act as checks and balances to the other arms of government for a more progressive Nigeria rooted in the rule of law.

Prof. Frank-Collins Okafor ,Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, urged newly- elected legislators to be strong-willed and not bow to unnecessary influence to be able to promote fairness in their legislation and have respect for the human race.

Okafor, a professor of political science, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

He said following the just-concluded National and State Assembly elections, Nigerians have been so expectant of the newly-elected legislators for better legislative processes that will give the nation better laws and result-oriented governance.

Okafor said that these expectations are consequent on the bad legislative experiences of the past in which the legislators at various levels were mere rubber stamps, dramatic personae, and conspirators against the people who elected them.

He said that Nigerians expect legislative a paradigm shift and transformation that will enthrone good laws against the prevailing state of lawlessness, systemic corruption, judicial and executive recklessness.

Okafor said that the people need effective laws against insecurity, poverty, human rights abuses and deliberate infringements on the laws of the land.

“Nigerians expect legislators, who cannot be easily influenced but can truly act as checks and balances to the other arms of government for a more progressive Nigeria rooted in the rule of law and respect for the human person.

It is expected that the 10th Assembly shall restore the hopes and confidence of the ordinary man in the democratic process by strongly insisting on democratic deliveries,” he said.

However, he said, there may be some doubts in the ability of the newly-elected legislators to deliver, bearing in mind how some of them were elected but advised that since they are already elected, they should perform optimally.

Okafor said that the unbridled political sentimentalism and nationalistic bandwagon effects threw up a number of the new legislators, some of whom were not even well-disposed and prepared for the task ahead and urged those in such category to breast up with their reality.

He appealed to some members of the old brigade, chips of the old blocks, and political jobbers, and mere opportunists in the system to improve themselves for better and give their best to place Nigeria rightly.

Okafor said that he prays that the first-time legislators who form the majority in the 469-member 10th Assembly, would be open to learn the ropes faster than anticipated to abridge the fears of delay in positive results that might elude the nation.

He said that immediate positive results as expected may elude Nigerians as it takes some time for first-timers to learn the ropes. (NAN)