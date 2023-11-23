Nigerians deserve positive change for better Nigeria —– APC UK

The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter, says it will work with the present administration in ensuring Nigerians enjoy a positive change in line with the President Bola Tinubu’s vison for a better Nigeria.

The APC UK Publicity Secretary who is also the Coordinator, Renewed Hope Movement Rally, Mr Tunde Ajisola, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

Ajisola said it was advocating for positive change through speeches, presentations and peaceful demonstrations and also laid out achievements of the government since taking over power on May 29.

The scribe said it would do this during its forthcoming rally on Saturday at Nigeria High Communion in London at noon, under the esteemed Chairmanship of Mr Tunde Doherty, Chairman of the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC).

He said: “This is a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to the ideals and principles of President Tinubu’s advocate for positive change, unity, and progress in our beloved nation.

“Emphasizing the strength of unity, the rally will serve as a platform for members and supporters to unite.

“It will also foster collaboration and solidarity for our dear President, the Chief Marketer of the most vibrantly sought economy in Africa.”

Abisola said the rally would provide meaningful engagement with the Nigerian Diaspora Community and also address concerns and charting a course for collective action.

He, therefore, encouraged all members, supporters, and well-wishers to participate actively in the Renewed Hope Movement rally, contributing to the vibrancy and success of the collaborative event.

The spokesperson said their presence and enthusiasm would significantly impact their collective pursuit of a renewed and hopeful Nigeria.

He called for unity in the shared vision for progress and positive change.By Adekunle Williams (NAN)

