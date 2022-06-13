Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

President Muhammadu Buhari received a rousing welcome from students, guests and dignitaries on Monday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was received on arrival by the Commander of the Nigerian Army’s Guards Brigade before he mounted a special podium for the rendition of the National Anthem.

While inspecting the guards in a special parade vehicle, the president was cheered by guests particularly students who were waiving Nigerian flags.

This was followed by military and police March pasts in slow and quick steps, combat display by the Nigerian Army Women Corps and combined silent drill display by the Armed Forces and Police.

Prior to Buhari’s arrival, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and members of the National Assembly had taken their seats.

Former President Good luck Jonathan, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Service Chiefs and ministers were also present.

In June 2018, President Buhari directed that Nigeria’s Democracy Day, earlier marked every May 29, be shifted to June 12 to honour Chief MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

In compliance with the presidential directive, this year’s celebration will mark the fourth time that the Day is marked on June 12. (NAN)

