Nigerians celebrate WTO Boss Okonjo-Iweala with her signature “gele”

February 17, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 

Some Nigerians have taken to Twitter celebrating the emergence  of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (NOI) as  the new Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO),  recreating her signature `gele’ in a challenged titled:  #belikengozichallenge.

 

The challenge started by Temie Giwa-Tubosun @temite on twitter on and more women have joined displaying their various skills.

 

 

 

 

 

Temie Giwa-Tubosun Initiator

Tobusun had tweeted: “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s tomorrow! #NoiGoesToWTO! We are giving away N100k to the best dressed!  Dress up like NOI and send her a message of support as she goes top WTO! #AnkaraARMY stand up!!!!” Temite wrote

 

 

In her reaction, Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: “Thanks to @temite & all my wonderful sisters who dressed up in Ankara yesterday.Thank you all for your messages of support. I’m delighted & honoured to see many getting the “gele” right. Please let me know who won the challenge #AnkaraArmy #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

 

The kids where not left out as the dished out their own very version of Okonjo’s style

 

Jime_vieve @jime_vieve shared her baby’s picture which has generated a lot of likes to almost 24.2k likes on twitter.

She wrote: “my baby entry #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

 

 

 

Tolupe [email protected] shared saying

 

“This my entry for #NOIGoesToWTO, #BeLikeNgoziChallenge. I told you @temite I had a special entry, please vote for us you guys @NOIweala.”

 

“We are so proud of you, thank you for giving my daughter and so many Africa girls someone to look up to.”

 

Foreigners where not left out as a Turkish lady joined in, they lady with the twitter handle [email protected] shared with the caption

 

 

 

 

 

 

“#BeLikeNgoziChallenge…Turkish-Igbo wife joining the challenge”

 

Her tweet has generated 14.8k likes on twitter.

 

Similarly, Adetutu Balogun,[email protected] wrote:

 

 

 

“Please remind me never to disrespect mum Iweala’s gele!, 30 minutes to get the gele right #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

 

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson @ife_adeyemi : “I am super proud to do this #BeLikeNgoziChallenge.congratulation ma @NOIweala.

You keep raising the bar.”

 

PROF LATTE™ @honilatte wrote saying

 

“#BeLikeNgoziChallenge.Beautiful.”

 

 

 

Her picture has the most engagement on twitter with 25.9k likes.

 

Meanwhile, some men who joined the challenge had this to say in their tweets

 

[email protected]_Ekun “#BeLikeNgoziChallenge meanwhile, do you need a personal clown ma? @NOIweala

 

Mubarak(XLR) @mubricks “super proud of @NOIweala is inspiring millions of people out there #BeLikeNgoziChallenge”

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,