Nigerians are not lawless, says Sokoto State Attorney-General

The Sokoto State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice .Hon. Nasiru Mohammed Binji says Nigerians are not lawless as perceived in some quaters, stating that pockets of lawlessness exhibited by few individuals should not been interpreted as lawlessness.

Binji said this in an interview with journalists.

Binji, who was reacting to question on the impact of law on good governance of the nation, saide Nigeria has very good laws, laws that could compete favorably with laws in other jurisdictions, particularly in the Commonwealth.

He said the problem was the lack of enforcement, saying that it was a significant problem due to several factors.

He listed impunity, delay in court proceedings as factors contributing to the challenges of law enforcement.

” We are not lacking in laws,we have good and adequate laws to guide the conduct of our leaders,allow me to shock you, Nigerians are not that lawless.

“Yes, we are not lawless, there might be instances of lawlessness, like maybe the banditry in the North West, the insurgency in the North East and other forms of crisis in the South -South and elsewhere in Nigeria.

“But these instances are not overwhelming, because Nigerians are governed by laws, we are not lawless, as some people would think,to the contrary we are very law-abiding citizens.”

He said he was certain for example that an estimated over seven million population in Sokoto state are not a lawless people.

“In Sokoto state maybe we have about 400 criminal cases in our High Courts and other courts, for a state of about seven million people with just about 400 cases, you will certainly agree with me that we are not lawless.”

He insisted that that Nigeria was not a lawless society and that people have high regards for laws.

He said given the given the law abiding disposition of citizens in the state, the Judges are not over worked with cases.

“I want to agree with you that they are not overworked not just because the people are law abiding but because we have 24 judges in Sokoto State High Court,the number helps to ensure that the judges are not overwhelmed with cases.

He said there were five divisions, and about 40 magistrates and many Judges of the Sharia Courts performing their duties in the state as expected.

“They are significantly up to the task, it is just that they are not overwhelmed by the number of cases assigned to their respective courts.

He, however, in said laws are constantly changing because society was changing, saying that the county via its relevant institution. have a duty to amend the laws to bring them into conformity with the realities of the day.