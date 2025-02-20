Nigerian youths must rise against corruption, oppression – Activists declare

The Sawaba Initiative for Humanitarian Development marked its one-year anniversary with a powerful call to action, urging Nigerian youth to rise against oppression, reclaim their rights, and resist being used as tools of exploitation.

The Sawaba Initiative for Humanitarian Development marked its one-year anniversary with a powerful call to action, urging Nigerian youth to rise against oppression, reclaim their rights, and resist being used as tools of exploitation.

The event, held in Abuja, recognized distinguished Nigerians who have contributed to justice, activism, and good governance.

The Sawaba Movement, inspired by the legacy of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU), has long been associated with resistance against feudalism, colonial oppression, and corruption.

Founded in 1950 by Mallam Aminu Kano, NEPU stood for justice, equality, and social empowerment, values that continue to inspire modern-day activists.

The anniversary celebration brought together prominent voices in human rights advocacy, politics, and grassroots activism, all of whom challenged young Nigerians to stand up for justice and accountability in the face of increasing political and economic hardship.

The event, which climaxed in the recognition of role models has Deji Adeyanju,

Renowned human rights activist and lawyer, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, set the tone for the event with a passionate speech on leadership, corruption, and activism.

He declared that he rarely accepts awards, but chose to honour this recognition due to the credibility of the Sawaba Initiative.

“I don’t accept awards because I don’t want to share a platform with corrupt individuals who have destroyed Nigeria,” Adeyanju stated.

Reflecting on his 29 years in activism, he recounted his numerous arrests, including nine detentions under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, condemning the culture of impunity in governance and the disregard for human rights and calling on Nigerians to resist oppression rather than tolerate it.

“We tolerate too much in this country. If someone tries to take what belongs to me, I won’t allow it. Nigerians must stop accepting oppression and begin to fight for their rights,” he asserted.

He also took a swipe at the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), labeling his continued stay in office as “unconstitutional” and demanded his removal.

On leadership and integrity, Adeyanju stressed that true leadership is about service, not titles and urged professionals in law, politics, journalism, and business to lead by example and uphold ethical values.

“In my legal career, I have never and will never give or take a bribe. Until we become citizens of integrity, Nigeria will never develop,” he concluded, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Veteran political activist and advocate for social justice, Hajia Najatu Muhammad, delivered an emotional and fiery call to action, urging young Nigerians to reject exploitation and manipulation.

“I was born into activism. My father was a NEPU leader, a contemporary of Aminu Kano. I grew up in the midst of great leaders who shaped my beliefs,” she reflected.

Najatu Muhammad recounted the tragic murder of her husband, Bala Muhammad, describing it as a moment that solidified her resolve to fight against injustice.

“You are the majority (over 75% of Nigeria’s population) yet you serve those who exploit you. The choice is yours: just say no! You are the ones in INEC, in the police, in the DSS, and yet you allow yourselves to be used against your own people”, she charged.

Najatu condemned corruption and religious manipulation, urging Nigerians to unite rather than allow politicians to divide them along ethnic and religious lines.

“Both Christianity and Islam preach justice. Jesus Christ fought against corruption. Why do we allow leaders to manipulate us with religion?” she asked rhetorically.

Reflecting on past leaders, she asked, “Where is Buhari today just after two years?”, Highlighting that material wealth fades, but service to humanity endures, she called on youth to take charge of their country, reject oppression, and hold leaders accountable.

Her impassioned speech was met with applause, as she reaffirmed her commitment to justice, women’s empowerment, and the Sawaba movement’s ideals.

Senator Abdul Ningi who was chairman of the occasion delivered a compelling speech on youth empowerment, national unity, and resistance against oppression as he urged young Nigerians to develop independent opinions and refuse to be manipulated by political and religious divisions.

“Nigeria’s youth are the majority. The future belongs to you. But if you refuse to act, you will continue to suffer under corrupt leadership,” he warned.

He referenced historical political struggles, recalling how strong voices prevented President Olusegun Obasanjo from securing a third term in office even though his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.

He emphasized that no leader is greater than the nation, and that those who attempt to exploit Nigeria must be held accountable.

“Activists are thrown into prison because they refuse to bow to intimidation. But prison is not the end—it is the price of fighting for justice,” he noted, encouraging Sawaba to continue resisting oppression.

Ningi concluded by challenging young Nigerians to reject division and fight for a just society, warning that failure to do so would only benefit corrupt elites.

Veteran politician, Buba Galadima reflected on Nigeria’s political evolution, declaring that true leadership is about impact, not titles.

“Many of the oppressive systems that NEPU dismantled: arbitrary imprisonment, political oppression, are resurfacing in Nigeria today. We have come full cycle,” he lamented.

Galadima praised activists like Senator Abdul Ningi, who continue to resist intimidation.

“He refuses to be silenced, no matter the consequences. That is leadership,” he remarked.

Galadima paid tribute to Mallam Aminu Kano, a political icon who never held executive office, but remains a symbol of integrity.

“How many leaders today can pass the test of honesty that Aminu Kano set?” he challenged.

Despite decades in politics, Galadima revealed that he has never held a ministerial or executive office and still lives in the same two-bedroom house in Abuja for 35 years, rejecting corruption.

“Leadership is about acceptance, not imposition. If you have to buy your way into power, you are not a leader,” he declared.

He concluded with a powerful message to young Nigerians: “Nigeria is at a crossroads. We, the old generation, can show you the way, but you must stand up and bring real change”.

The event was attended by key figures, including Chairman Senator Abdul Ningi and Special Guest of Honour Ahmad Isah, the “Ordinary President”. Dr. Sule Lamido, CON, was also recognized for his mentorship and leadership.

In his address, Comrade Bashir Kassim highlighted Sawaba’s achievements, including, providing medical aid, supporting security efforts, distributing school materials and advocating for workers’ rights.

Despite challenges such as political opposition and financial constraints, he reaffirmed the group’s mission thus: “Sawaba stands for justice and empowerment. Together, we will triumph against corruption and oppression,” Comrade Bashir declared.

The anniversary celebration ended with a renewed commitment to mobilizing Nigerian youth for a just and equitable society.