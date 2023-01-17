Nigerian youths deserve better representation- Sarumi

By David Adeoye

A Software Technology Consultant, Lanre Sarumi, has called for better representation of youths in the forthcoming political dispensation.

Sarumi, also a youth-focussed politician seeking to represent Ibadan North-Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, made the call on Tuesday in Ibadan.

According to him, it will contribute to the proposition of youth-centric laws and policies.

He said, in a statement by Oladapo Ibikunle for Skido 2023 Media Team, that inclusion of young Nigerians in governance would help to develop the nation.

Expressing confidence in winning at the polls in February, Sarumi, contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said that youths were ready than before to take on the older generation.

According to him, the coming general election gives Nigerian youths the opportunity to choose right.

“I am of the opinion that Nigerian youths deserve better. We need good representation at places that matter, where decisions are being made. This is one of the reasons I want to represent Ibadan North Federal Constituency,” he said.

The aspiring lawmaker pledged to bring home jobs, investments and empowerment programmes that would put Ibadan North on the global news and map, through his connections.

Sarumi said: “Youths are ready to take on the mantle of leadership.

“I implore youths not to make themselves available for the political class to use them in fomenting trouble during elections.”

Unveiling his plans to contest, Sarumi, popularly known as Skido, said, “I want to leverage on my vast knowledge to better my community”.

Meanwhile, some residents in Ibadan have been commending Sarumi’s show of love for his people.

A resident, Basirat Akinpelu of Mokola area of Ibadan, said that she benefited from the distribution of JAMB and WAEC forms by Sarumi last year.

Akinpelu described Sarumi’s intervention in the education sector as timely.(NAN)