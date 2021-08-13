Nigerian youths capable of finding solutions to challenges facing country, Africa – APC

Nigerian youths are capable of finding solutions to some of the toughest challenges facing the country and the African continent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said.

Alhaji Ismaeel Ahmed, the National Youth Representative in the APC

Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Conversation Planning Committee, (CECPC) made this known in statement to commemorate with Nigerian youths on the International Youth Day (IYD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 12 to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

“As we celebrate the International Youth Day today, I, on behalf of our great party and the CECPC celebrate the potential and power of young people all over the nation to shape the future of our country.

“With a large percentage of the nation’s population under the age of 35.

“Our generation will find solutions to some of the toughest challenges facing our nation and continent as a whole,”he said.

He added that the APC leadership and government of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to providing opportunity for young people to ensure they were not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also leaders of today.

He said that the utmost goal of the APC CECPC and the party’s leadership was in building skills to strengthen youth leadership in party administration, governance, business, academia.

He added that the goal of the party’s leadership was also to provide young entrepreneurs with capital and network to grow a start-up.

“Youth are often the voices at the forefront of advocating for our party before, during and after the various campaigns.

“Today, I commemorate the energetic spirit of young people all over Nigeria and their ability to improve and secure the future of our motherland,”Ahmed said.

The day is used to also celebrate the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

It gives an opportunity to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

The day was established by the UN General Assembly which on Dec. 17, 1999, endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.

The theme of the 2021 International Youth Day is:“Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.(NAN)

