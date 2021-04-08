The Elite Youth Development Association of Nigeria (EYDAN), says Nigerian youths are untapped goldmine and most valuable assets with potential and capacity to positively change the country`s fortune.

Mr Nonso Nwaebili, Founder and Convener of the association said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the role of the Nigerian youth in building the nation was too relevant to be jettisoned as they served as the back bone of a society.

According to him, youths can make or mar a nation based on what is programmed in them.

Nwaebili said that youths were the engine room of every nation, adding that they were what an engine was to a car, without which the car would not move.

He stressed that no nation could thrive without its youth, saying that there was need for every government to give its youths priority.

“Youths are likened to a feedback system because if they are well equipped and garnished with the best available resources, they give a positive outcome, but, if otherwise, negative outcome should be expected,’’ he said.

Nwaebili said that his association was however, working on plans to organise a national youth roundtable and a strategic session.

He said the session would be premised on the discourse of effective youth participation in nation building, inclusion of youth in the design, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of instruments.

He added that the session was being programmed towards furthering youth agenda and harnessing the energy, resilience and commitment of the Nigerian youth.

Nwaebili assured that his association would provide the needed platform and opportunity through which youths could maximise their potential and contribute to the development of the nation at large.

Also speaking, Mr Timothy Nwachukwu, Executive Director, Youth Advocates For Peace Justice and Empowerment Network (YAPJEN) said youth constituted not only a formidable demographic force, but also would make up the next generation of parents, workers and leaders.

He said their well being therefore, had implications not only on their own lives, but also on the societies they would build and maintain.(NAN)

