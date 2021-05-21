National Youth Group for Democracy (NYGD) on Friday in Kano, declared supports to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN statement on the ban of open grazing as unconstitutional,

In a statement issued reporters in Kano, Chairman of Youth group, Engineer Bello Muhammad Gambo said Mr Malami’s statement is constitutional.

According to them, Malami’s statement was a statement of fact and it is right based on the constitution and youths are solidly behind his statement..

Bello said, “It is most unfortunate that some ungrateful Nigerians camouflaged under sentiment to achieve their selfish interest. We are solidly behind his statement”.

The group described those accusing Mr Malami as enemies of unity who always bend their anger on issues of development.

The Group also advised some absentees at senate to shut up and concentrated on their inability to attend the red chamber session.

According to the youth group ” Malami spoke strictly on the constitutionality of the action. In the eyes of the law, every legitimate trade or movement is free and guaranteed”.

“The context of the use of spare parts is about freedom of movement of goods and ownership and Fulani owns cattle which he moves around in possessive sense. Spare part dealer move spare parts in ownership possessive sense.

” A spare part dealer that encroaches into other peoples land to store his wares has committed an act of trespass not because he is an Igbo but because of his act”.

The group called on the government to critically take note of those fanning the embers of ethnicity in the country.

The group commended Malami for being bold, fearless and professional in the way he handles complex national issue with legal acumen.



Based on his record of performance the group said they are making arrangements to honour him with award as a Nigerian Chief Law Officer of Repute that protects the public interest of the masses and the common man.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

