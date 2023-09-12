Nigerian wrestlers ready for pre-olympic tournament in Serbia, says Igali

By Shedrack Frank

The President of the Ni­geria Wrestling Federa­tion (NWF), Daniel Igali, says he is positive of a good out­ing for Nigeria Wrestlers in the forthcoming World Wres­tling Championship.

Igali said this when he paid an unscheduled visit to the camp of the Wrestlers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the championship will take place in Belgrade, Serbia from Sept. 16 to 22.

Igali said he was elated with the level of training the Wrestlers had received so far and express­ed optimism that they would distinguish themselves at the world championship.

He explained that with the achievements recorded in wrestling in the last 10 years, he was targeting a medal sweep in Serbia, stating that no sports had done better than wres­tling in Nigeria.

According to him, the records of the wrestling federa­tion speak volumes, adding that the federation is leaving nothing to chance in order to produce a five-star performance in Belgrade.

He added that the delegation consisted of six wrestlers, two coaches, one medical personnel and two officials.

Igali also used the medium to congratulate the new Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan-Enoh on his appointment.

He hoped for a good working relationship with the new minister, stressing his antecedents were quite encouraging as a grassroots man.

Igali, who doubles as the commissioner for youth and sports development in Bayelsa, commended the magnanimous role of Governor Douye and his deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for supporting their camping in Yenagoa.

He noted that the state government had been generous to the Wrestling Federation through their financial support. (NAN

