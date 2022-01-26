Nigerian Women Deserves Protection Against Financial Crimes- EFCC Commander

The Gombe Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Babashani Umar Sanda has assured Nigerian women of protection against all kinds of fraud to safeguard their role as enablers of the nation’s economic growth and development.

Babashani gave the assurance at the Multi-purpose Hall of Women Development Center of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Rural development on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in an enlightenment lecture he delivered to women associations in Gombe.

“There can never be a better Nigeria without the contribution of womenfolk both in the home front and in the economy; therefore I have come to talk to you personally based on my observation that you are mostly victims of investment, cyber and employment crimes gaining ground in the North East,” he stated.

According to him, data collated over the past ten years by law enforcement agencies , research institutions and the mass media, indicate that billions of Naira have been lost by Nigerians to fake investment companies and Ponzi schemes owing to people’s greed and quest to make quick money.

He highlighted the characteristics or red flags of these dubious investment schemes to include, high returns on investment with little or no risk, absence of registration with state regulators like the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, secretive and complex strategies, celebrity endorsements among others .

The Zonal Commander who spoke in both Hausa and English languages, stressed the need for women to carefully scrutinize anybody or organisation claiming to have capacity to make them instant millionaires.

He equally warned against careless disclosure of their bank details, saying cyber criminals target women as easy prey.

Also speaking, the Head of Bank Fraud of the Zone, Usman A. Cholli, warned the women from accepting assistance from unknown persons who give unsolicited services at ATM or POS terminals. “You must be careful not to give out your bank details either through the phone, social media or at ATM points.

“Furthermore, because of the emerging trends of card swapping, make sure no one takes possession of your card.” Cholli warned.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Engr. Benjamin Wabida expressed delight that the EFCC has, through the lecture, shown that it is also interested in grassroots people. He expressed the hope that the collaboration between his ministry and the commission would be sustained.

The lecture is one in the series by the zonal office, aimed at sensitizing people on emerging trends in economic and financial crimes.

More than Seventy Eight (78) women groups across the state participated in the programme.

