Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times to lead resilience tour in U.S.

By Raji Rasak

Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu, a Nigerian graduate who wrote WASSCE 17 times, says he will be leading the “Resilience Rise” Mental Health Awareness Tour across Northeast Ohio in U.S.

According to him, the initiative, in collaboration with Triumphators LLC and supported by the Department of Education and other stakeholders, aims to address mental health challenges faced by students.

Ahmadu, an international award winner, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“The initiative will be in partnership with Triumphators LLC, Nonprofit mental health agencies and local educational stakeholders in the U.S.

“It aims to address the alarming mental health challenges faced by students.

“The tour will engage high schools and colleges across the region, providing students with the tools and inspiration needed to overcome personal adversities and thrive both academically and personally.

“The ‘Resilience Rise’ tour is a significant step in my ongoing efforts to combat the high trend of social vices, depression, and suicide, which have silenced the hopes of young people who are the future of society.

“With nearly one in five Ohio students reporting persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and depression; and suicide being the second leading cause of death among Ohioans aged 10-24, the need for such a programme has never been more urgent.

“By bringing this initiative to Northeast Ohio, we aim to ensure that students are equipped with mental resilience, supportive networks, and access to community resources,” he said.

Reflecting on his experiences, Ahmadu said that his journey from a turbulent childhood to becoming a beacon of hope was both inspiring and instructive.

“Despite attending 16 primary schools and 14 secondary schools, and sitting for my O’level exams 17 times, I was determined and persevered to graduate with a Degree in Mass Communication from the University of Benin.

“And, I graduated as an outstanding student in the university.

“My story is a testament to the power of resilience, and through the ‘Resilience Rise’ tour, I seek to instill this same spirit in the next generation of leaders and achievers through their life journeys.

“We are confident that the tour will not only instill in students a deep sense of hope and resilience for their future but also equip them with the mental strength, supportive networks, and community resources needed to overcome personal challenges.

“This programme aims to help students thrive academically and personally, empowering them to become future champions of positive change in society,” he told NAN.

Ahmadu also highlighted the significance of the collaboration with Triumphators LLC, a Garfield Heights-based organisation dedicated to empowering women and girls who have experienced trauma.

Also, Coach Tonya Maxwell, the CEO of Triumphators LLC, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Partnering with him allows us to extend our reach and impact.

“His dedication to mental health awareness aligns perfectly with our vision of helping women and girls overcome their challenges and emerge as leaders in their communities.”

“The tour, which will be rolled out in various high schools across Cuyahoga County, is supported by local educators, mental health professionals, and young champions and advocates.

“These stakeholders are united in their commitment to providing students with the resources and inspiration they need to succeed.

“As the tour progresses, the initiative is expected to expand statewide and across the United States, amplifying its impact on a national scale”.

NAN reports that Ahmadu, on June 8, received an honorary Doctorate Degree in International Affairs (DIA) from Global Seminary University, New York, in collaboration with GEPEA University, Portugal.

This prestigious recognition acknowledged his significant contributions to promoting peace, sustainable mental wellness and hope globally.

In addition, he was honoured as a Professional Doctoral Fellow by The Across Global Institute of Foreign Languages (AGIFL) for his outstanding leadership and global achievements in mental healthcare.

NAN also reports that Ahmadu bagged an award as a Global Mental Health Advocate by the Marquis Who’s Who 2024 in America on Aug.3.

According to him, this honour places him in the calibre of past honorees like President Joe Biden, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. (NAN)