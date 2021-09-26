Nigerian union in Italy urges FG to tackle insecurity to attract foreign investments

Pastor Mike Oputteh, Welfare Officer, National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), on Sunday urged the Federal Government to tackle insecurity to attract more foreign investments.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Oputteh identified insecurity and inadequate electricity supply as major distractions to foreign investors.

He said many Italian firms interested in Nigeria were discouraged by insecurity and power challenges in the country.

The NUNAI official added that Nigeria had huge deposits of human and natural resources capable of attracting big international investors.

“’The moment we are able to tackle insecurity and provide electricity, Nigeria will become the destination for big global investors.

“We have to work collectively as a people to enliven the economy. We need the enabling climate for foreign investments to thrive,’’ he said.

Oputteh said it was unfortunate that the country had struggled for too long to establish a reliable electricity supply network.

“No business can survive without power. I urge the Federal Government to do something quickly.

“When there are more foreign investments, jobs will created, more money will be available to families and hunger will be tackled,’’ he stressed.

He said also that the Nigerian mission in Italy had done well in promoting the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He said that there was the need to establish a Nigerian Cultural House in Italy to promote the nation’s rich and diverse cultures.

“This will showcase our rich cultural heritage to the world; our culture is a priceless asset capable of portraying us well before the world,’’ Oputteh said. (NAN)

