Nigerian Troops Kill Dozens of ISWAP, Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue Captives in Gamboru axis

March 16, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Featured, News 0



…Recover Sophisticated Weapons, mangled bodies litter area

In an operation described as “hitch-free”, troops of Nigerian Army on Sunday evening descended heavily on ISWAP/ Boko Haram elements killing over 30 and rescuing 60 locals held hostage by .



PRNigeria gathered that troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, led by Commanding Officer of 3 Battalion Lt Col. Samson Olaseigbe who were on a clearance patrol in area cleared Gulwa village with little or no resistance from and proceeded to Musiri district where they exchanged in heavy gun battle with another set of which lasted for an hour.

By time crossfire died , over of the lay dead and their battered and mangled bodies littered the whole area of operation. The advancing troops dominated the general area and mopped up sophisticated weapons including sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

Meanwhile, troops have rescued over 60 vulnerable locals including elderly women and children from Boko Haram captivity following the successful clearance of terrorist elements holding them captive.

Sources said the troops were in remarkably high fighting spirit and have returned to having secured the general area.

PRNigeria gathered that the onslaught in the clearance operation in which troops are smoking out the terrorists from their enclaves is the direct order given Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim .

Sources said that the proactive strategies in clearance operation is taking a heavy toll on the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists as they are progressively dislodged and denied respite and sanctuaries.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,