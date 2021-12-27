Nigerian troops foil ISWAP attack at Special Forces’ School, kill 7 terrorists in Buni Yadi

The Forces and Air Task Force of the Nigerian on Sunday foiled a terrorist attack at the School of Forces in Yobe State.


According to PRNigeria, seven ISWAP insurgents eliminated when the troops again repelled a separate attack on population at Yadi, a popular town in the North East State.


Quoting intelligence sources, the report said, the attackers stormed the town at about 5pm, in two different groups.


One of the groups attacked from ‘Charly Company’, while other terrorist group attempted to attack the School of Special Forces.


“The terrorists used cows as their shield in order to gain easy access without being noticed, but their evil plan and strategy unravelled by the troops, quickly engaged them in a gun battle,” one of the intelligence sources told PRNigeria.


The source, while further, said: “The ISWAP fighters, however, succumbed to the superior fire-power of our troops and attempted to flee.


“But in the process, seven of them gunned down, while two vehicles recovered”.
By PRNigeria

