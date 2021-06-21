Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP Commander, Modu Kennami

sustained aggressive military offensive, under auspices of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated a top-ranking ISWAP terror commander, Amir Kennami also known as ‘One Eye General.’

PRNigeria gathered that high-valued terror kingpin died of bullet wounds he sustained during a recent deadly encounter with troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion by one Lt Col. Ishaya Aliyu Manga – along Gubio-Magumeri, Axis of the Northern Lake-Chad.

Several other ISWAP fighters were eliminated Kennami was aided to escape after he suffered lap and stomach gunshot injuries the deadly battle before he later died and buried discreetly at Gudumbali by his close subjects.

his tragic end, Kennami was a top terror Commander who had three other dreaded Commanders, namely, Ba-Lawan, Modu Sulum and Amir Modu Borzogo, taking orders from him.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that Kennami terrorized Magumeri, Nganzai and Gubio axis and had many operations to dislodge military bases and formations the general area.

The source said: “The One-Eyed deadly terror kingpin had his territories where he carried out terror activities covering communities in Gujba LGA – Lamisuri, Bijur and Dalari villages; Damboa LGA – Bugadam, Talala, Ajigin, Mungusum Gwagwari, Abulam, Ajigin and Doksa villages; Kaga LGA – Borgozo, Alagarno, Goniri Marguba and Konduga Government area which included Jewu Lamboa, Limlim villages.

the years, he had grown in power and influence in the ISWAP territorial base on the banks and islands of Lake Chad, and was known for deployment of so-called spiritual warfare tactics during attacks.”

