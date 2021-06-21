Nigerian troops eliminate top ISWAP Commander, Modu Kennami

In the sustained aggressive military offensive, the Nigerian troops under the auspices of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated a top-ranking ISWAP terror commander, Amir Kennami also known as ‘One Eye General.’

PRNigeria gathered that the high-valued terror kingpin died of bullet wounds he sustained during a recent deadly encounter with the troops of 134 Special Forces Battalion led by one Lt Col. Ishaya Aliyu Manga – along Gubio-Magumeri, Axis of the Northern Lake-Chad.

Several other ISWAP fighters were eliminated while Kennami was aided to escape after he suffered lap and stomach gunshot injuries in the deadly battle before he later died and buried discreetly at Gudumbali by his close subjects.

Until his tragic end, Kennami was a top terror Commander who had three other dreaded Commanders, namely, Ba-Lawan, Modu Sulum and Amir Modu Borzogo, taking orders from him.

An intelligence source told PRNigeria that Kennami terrorized Magumeri, Nganzai and Gubio axis and had led many operations to dislodge military bases and formations in the general area.

The source said: “The One-Eyed deadly terror kingpin had his territories where he carried out terror activities covering communities in Gujba LGA – Lamisuri, Bijur and Dalari villages; Damboa LGA – Bugadam, Talala, Ajigin, Mungusum Gwagwari, Abulam, Ajigin and Doksa villages; Kaga LGA – Borgozo, Alagarno, Goniri Marguba and Konduga Local Government area which included Jewu Lamboa, Limlim villages.

“Over the years, he had grown in power and influence in the ISWAP territorial base on the banks and islands of Lake Chad, and was known for deployment of so-called spiritual warfare tactics during attacks.”

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...