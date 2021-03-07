Nigerian Troops Eliminate Scores of ISWAP Fighters at 4 Camps in Abadam

March 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0




A coordinated ground and aerial attacks by the Nigerian troops eliminated scores of Boko ISIS-affiliated Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Fighters in 4 camps Abadam, Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the were conducted four major ISWAP hideouts March 6, 2020 Madayi, Arge and Arijallamari in Abadam Government Area.

A military source disclosed that several weapons and gun trucks were destroyed during the operation.

“The locations attacked by our troops were used by the terrorists in coordinating attacks Marte, Dikwa and Geidam government areas in Borno and Yobe States.

“A ground assessment revealed that a of ISWAP unit commanders and high- fighters were also eliminated during the air raid.

Operation Lafiya Dole’s Air Task Force, 199 and 198 Special Forces Battalion as well as the Artillery Fire Units of Sectors 3, Multi-National Joint Task Force(MNJTF) were also actively involved in the success of the operation.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , ,