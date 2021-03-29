

Nigerian troops deployed in Bama under 21 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE have eliminated at seven Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Njimia Alafa – axis of Sambisa Forest in Borno state.

The 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama is under the supervision of Brig. Gen Waidi Shayibu, the Commanding Officer.

PRNigeria gathered that before the elimination the terrorists were planting several Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the route of military clearance operations.

An intelligence officer involved in the operation said only few terrorists escaped with injuries.

“In a current tradition of well coordinated joint air and ground operation, the troops had received actionable intelligence and activities of the terrorists on some of the routes.



“When the last signal was received our troops laid ambush for the terrorists along the routes after sighting them and neutralised them.

“We have recovered seven bodies of the terrorists, their AK 47 Rifles, Anti Aircraft gun and motorcycles.

“Some of the suspected IEDs found on the road were destroyed by the Army’s Bomb Disposal Units.”

During a recent visit to Sambisa Forest, the Acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig General Adelokun Abdulwahab Eyitayo advised troops to be watchful and extra vigilant in their routes by avoiding ambush and detecting suspicious locations where IEDs can be planted by terrorists.

He also urged them to remain very aggressive in all operations, while appreciating their doggedness and sacrifices for a safer nation.

“I know by the grace of God and your commitment, we will succeed in this battle. I therefore urge you to do something before something do you. Don’t give the enemies the change at all,” he concluded.

