Nigerian-trained Dr. Olaleye Becomes Head, Robotic Surgery for Head & Neck at University of Leicester

Dr Oladejo Olaleye, Nigerian-trained medical doctor, has become the head of Robotic Surgery for Head and Neck at University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

He’s a 2002 MBBS graduate of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an active member of Ibadan College of Medicine Alumnus (ICOMAA UK & Ireland).

Dr Olaleye is also an executive member of the Ibadan Medical Specialists Group (IMSG-UK) where he serves as the Research and Education Secretary.

The appointment has been described as a landmark moment as he leads the establishment of the Head and Neck Robotic Surgery Programme of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

Recall that Dr Olaleye performed the first transoral robotic surgery in Leicester supported by a fabulous team including great surgeon colleagues (Mr Conboy & Mr Mair), Anaesthetists (Dr Ramasamy & Dr Hughes), theatre team led by Joy Szalai and all our trainees.

Prof Paleri (Royal Marsden London) was the proctor. This was a benign tonsillectomy to start the service with cancer resections to follow in the coming weeks.

Dr Olaleye said “Since completing my robotics fellowship in Adelaide Australia over 3 years ago, it’s wonderful to finally pioneer Head and Neck Robotic Surgery in Leicester UK.

All glory to God and thank you to my wife (Jaiye), my daughters (Ruby & Lily), extended family and you my friends”

This is an example of the quality of life experts Nigerians have abroad with tremendous skill and resilience in which when well harnessed can add value to the training of our local capacity and improving healthcare to Nigerians. In addition, it can help to minimize the flight of forex due to health tourism abroad.”

The President of the ICOMAA UK & Ireland, Dr Olayiwola Ajileye, is excited by the appointment, describing it as a cheering and exciting development and a proud moment for the Alumni Association.

Dr. Ajileye, a Consultant Psychiatrist in Acute Mental Health, stated that “the likes of Dr Olaleye are very rare, and he is representing our Alumni positively by trailblazing in Head and Neck Robotic Surgery.

“We are proud of his achievement and we will continue to support and champion our own and blow our trumpets loud for the world to see that Nigerians are not to be ignored anywhere we find ourselves.”

Dr Olaleye is one of many Nigerians who are doing great things abroad in their chosen medical profession.

