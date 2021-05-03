Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harrassment

Nigerian traders in Ghana have urged the Federal to take urgent steps to stop the harassment Nigerians living in that country are being subjected to by Ghanaian authorities.


Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) made call in a telephone interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday.


Nnaji was speaking against the backdrop of the recent arrest of 500 Nigerians in Bolga, in Upper West region of Ghana.


He said the 500 Nigerians were arrested by Ghanaian immigration and moved  to the Aflao border without proper investigation to ascertain how they got to that country.


“This not acceptable; we accord respect to the Ghanaian authorities but sometimes they not reciprocate.


“Those were victims of a Ghana-based “Q-Net” with collaborators in Nigeria who deceive by telling them that there in Ghana and job will pay $250 a week.


“They collect between 400 and 500 cedes from them and then they get nothing.


“Nobody knows how they , but they smuggle in from Nigeria to Ghana.
“Unsuspecting Nigerians come to Ghana  and they become stranded.


needs to take urgent measures,” Nnaji said. (NAN).

