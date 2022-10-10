Nigerian tech firm behind biometric visa technology opens office in Cairo

Ibrahim Umar, a staff of Online Integrated Solutions (OIS), captures biometric information of Zaki Abas, a senator in the Egyptian parliament, during the opening of OIS office in Cairo Egypt.

..Offers visa application, passport, BVN & NIN services to Nigerian nationals foreigners

A Nigerian firm, Online Integrated Solutions (OIS), owned by Mr Mahmood Ahmadu, has opened a new office in Cairo, Egypt to facilitate administrative tasks related to visa and passport applications, Bank Verification Number (BVN) and national identity enrolment services for Nigerians living in Egypt and the neighbouring Arab countries.

The office complex was inaugurated on Sunday by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub, Zaki Abas, a senator in the Egyptian parliament, and Ambassador Nura Rimi, the Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, at the margins of the maiden edition of Nigeria–Egypt Trade Conference and Exhibition (NETCE) holding in Cairo, Egypt from October 10-11, 2022.

The new building situated at 51 Michel Bakom Street Dokki, Cairo, serves as the Secretariat of the Nigeria-Egypt Cultural and Socio-Economic Forum (NECSEF), co-locates OIS, which provides services for Nigerian Foreign missions and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Ahmadu, who is also the president of NECSEF, explained that the building is an important symbol in promoting Nigeria-Egypt economic and business relations.

He said with the presence of OIS in Egypt, Nigerians in the country can now enrol and obtain BVN and National Identity Number (NIN) without travelling to Nigeria.

The firm, he said, also provides administrative and payment support for Nigeria passport applications.

According to the founder of the leading software solutions provider, established in 2012, the company also supports and facilitates a wide range of online applications across 34 major cities around the world.

‘‘Our services also include the provision of biometric visa administrative services, financial services, bank verification number, account opening services (for Nigerian banks), national ID biometric capture and medical tourism,’’ he said.

On NECSEF, Ahmadu explained that it is a model business association devoted to promoting successful economic relations and business relationships between Nigeria and Egypt.

He said that the Forum aims to promote its members in Nigeria and Egypt, and facilitate the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships between Nigerian and Egyptian businesses.

According to him the objectives of the Forum is to organize conferences, lectures, seminars, exhibitions and other business activities while also encouraging economic development and trade relations between citizens living in both countries.

Egyptian officials and business executives were present at the inauguration of the building.

