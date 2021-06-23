Nigerian superstar, Wizkid receives Grammy awards plaque

June 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Nigerian afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, has received his Grammy award plaque.

News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Wizkid became second Nigerian to receive a plaque after Burna Boy received his own few weeks ago.

singer, who said he was so excited, took to his Instagram handle @wizkidayo to the award of plaque to his fans and music lovers, as he display the award photo of the plaque with his name it.

March 14, the Nigerian superstar won ‘Best Music ’ for his role ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award, which was held in Los Angeles, United States of America.

He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owned the song and featured artists, Saint John and Blue Ivy.

The award also go to Jenn Nkiru, who directed the .

The song, which was made for Beyonce’s album ‘Lion King’, ‘The Gift,’ also featured Nigerian artists in 2019.

reports that the Nigerian Afrobeats star won awards at the Grammys alongside Burna Boy.

Wizkid won the Best Music for his song with American music star, Beyoncé, ‘Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album’. while Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category.

Meanwhile, some of Wizkid’s fans have taken to his instagram page to relive and praise the singer’s . ()

Tags: , , , , , , , ,