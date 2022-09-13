Nigerian students want FG to end ASUU strike permanently

By Ibukun Emiola/Suleiman Shehu

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest against continue closure of the nation’s universities over the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students in their hundreds blocked the expressway at Sagamu interchange in Ogun, leading to gridlock on the ever busy road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the situation left many motorists plying the road stranded with their passengers.

All entreaties to the aggrieved students by motorists and commuters did not yield any result as members insisted that they would not leave the road until their demands are met by the Federal Government.

NAN recalls that ASUU had on Feb. 14, embarked on indefinite strike on the premise of inadequate funding of public universities, among other demands.

The protesting students, armed with placards of various inscriptions, were chanting solidarity songs, saying that they were tired of staying at home and demanded an end to the strike.

They also insisted that the Federal Government should yield to the demands of their lecturers for them to call off the strike.

In his reactions, Mr Abidemi Adeleke, NANS Chairman, Oyo State chapter, said that the students’ action followed the unresolved impasse between the Federal Government and the university lecturers.

Adeleke said, “The protest was due to the lingering impasse between the Federal Government and ASUU, which had defied all solutions.

“We want the Federal Government to end ASUU strike permanently, that is why we are on the road protesting.

“This is just the tip of an iceberg. We are just getting started.

“Today, we are live at Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, just after Sagamu Interchange.

“And, tomorrow, by the special grace of God, we will be at another location, next tomorrow the same thing, until our voice is heard,” Adeleke said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

