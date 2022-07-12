Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus call for FG’s intervention

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus have called on the Federal Government for quick intervention over ill-treatment by their host nation.

President of Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassadors, Mr David Alozie, who made the call on behalf of the students, said Nigerian students are suffering from intense depression as a result of the inhuman treatment meted to them, which has resulted in a high rate of suicide amongst them in Northern Cyprus.

Alozie spoke in Abuja when he led a four-man delegation to the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

A statement by Mr Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, said the purpose of the visit to the commission was to appeal for quick intervention from the Federal Government on the plight of Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus.

The statement noted that Nigerian students are being racially profiled and deported on arrival at the airport for establishing contact with any individual in Southern Cyprus.

According to Alozie, Nigerian students are forced to pay for tuition in Pounds whereas other foreign students pay in Turkish Lira.

He expressed willingness to collaborate with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and other relevant agencies to create more awareness on challenges Nigerian youths are facing in Northern Cyprus.

“Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is not the best place to study, as majority of the institutions there are not recognized by the European Union (EU) or any country in the world,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa warned that Northern Cyprus is becoming a dangerous transit route for migrants, stressing that the country is not recognized by any country in the world except Turkey.

The NIDCOM boss therefore stressed the need for further awareness to sensitize Nigerian youths who are leaving their country with the hope of better education.

While commending Alozie and his entire team’s effort, she noted, however, that “the team has a bigger job to do in creating awareness for youths in Nigeria as it is better to stay in your country alive than risk your life in going to a country where uncountable and unresolved cases of young Nigerians’ deaths have been and are still being recorded.”

Dabiri-Erewa gave assurance that Nidcom will continue to work with relevant agencies like the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, and the Parent Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the nagging issue of Northern Cyprus.

Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Republic of Turkey, Nigeria and other countries do not have an Embassy there, making it difficult to take the Northern Cyprus up with the United Nations or European Union.

