Nigerian Society of Engineers warns inductees against compromising professional ethics

By Abigael Joshua.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Abuja has warned newly inducted members against sharp practices in the engineering profession.

Its national president, Mr Tasiu Gidari-Wudil gave the admonition on Saturday in Abuja at the 11th Induction Ceremony of NSE and public lecture.

The theme of the lecture is, “Networking Amongst Nigeria Engineers: Building the Nigeria of our dreams”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 91 engineers were inducted into the NSE Maitama, Abuja branch at the occasion.

Gidari-Wudil who was represented by the Vice President of NSE, Mr Yakubu Garba said that engineers were nation builders and everybody in the country depended on them.

He urged them to conduct themselves with integrity anywhere they found themselves and avoid corrupt practices.

“Do not take money from clients for your integrity sake and do not compromise your jobs with any client,” Gidari-Wudil said.

The president commended the Maitama branch for its efforts in the induction of new engineers describing the branch as a non-governmental organisation with young talented engineers with high aspirations.

He urged the new inductees to pay their annual dues which would be used to fast track activities of the branch.

The chairman of NSE Maitama branch, Mr Oladipo Mobogaje, said the branch had always performed excellently due to the mechanisms always put in place by the branch’s technical committee for success.

Mobogaje expressed delight at the branch’s activities and commended it for successful induction of 2,500 inductees across the engineering discipline since its inception in July 2010 as a branch.

He said the branch had recorded outstanding performance in the execution of engineering projects.

Mobogaje said the theme of the induction was crucial in moving the engineering profession forward in terms of infrastructural development.

The chairman urged the inductees to obey the engineering code of conduct as they became members of the branch.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mr Chiedu Ugbo, in his keynote speech titled, “Networking Amongst Nigeria Engineers: Building the Nigeria of our dreams”, urged the inductees to network amongst themselves.

Ugbo who was represented by Mr Edward Obokoh said that personal networking could propel their career in the right direction.

He said that networking could also help them acquire new skills and equally expand their web of professional contacts and career development.

“No engineer can truly be successful on his own without the help of other engineers, the world is now network oriented.

“Engineering solutions can only be sourced on networks and adapted locally. An engineer’s network defines his or her net worth.

“Your contacts can give you an outlet for learning new skills and definitely when you acquire new skills, you will reach the height of your professional life,” Ugbo advised.

He urged the inductees to have connections in order to acquire new knowledge, gain opportunities in so many areas and share their expertise to others.

The General Manager, Projects Phase 3 Telecom, Mr Abdullateef Aliyu, who is also the guest lecturer told the inductees that engineering was will 1 not scope limited.

“The field of Engineering is a global and you should not network with only Nigerian engineers in order for you not to be shortchanged.

“We are in a world where you can connect to millions of miles in no time,” Aliyu said.

He urged them to network with people who are within and outside their locality.

“We are born with networking, we don’t need to be taught how to network.

“We use simple things such as ethnicity and religion to divide ourselves.

“As a professional, any opportunity you have to know the next person, please do it because you don’t know who is going to change your life for the better,” Aliyu said.

He urged the inductees to synergise with people for them to achieve more in the profession.

Ms Chinyere Obianuka, an inductee who is a Chemical Engineer said that she was delighted to be inducted into the NSE Maitama branch.

Obianuka said it was a spur to greater heights for her and she was going to network with other engineers. (NAN)

