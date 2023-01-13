Nigerian Society of Campus Writers appoints new executives

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Society of Campus Writers (NSCW), an initiative of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW), has officially announced the appointment of its new Executive Council members, dated January 12, 2023.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the President of SYNW, Wole Adedoyin in Ede on Thursday.

According to the Society’s press statement, “Since its inception in 2021, NSCW has been at the forefront of equipping and empowering campus writers with relevant tools that support skills advancement and impact, contributing to the growth of writing and reading culture in their respective institutions, as well as celebrating outstanding campus writers.”

“Members of NSCW have access to numerous benefits, which include capacity-building initiatives, opportunities for valuable partnerships and collaborations, opportunities to network with fellow and established writers. Similarly, there are opportunities to gain valuable leadership skills from established and renowned authors.”

The statement added that “to continue to drive the Society’s vision and mission, ten active campus writers were selected from across different institutions in Nigeria. They include:

President- Cynthia Chuckwunenye Maduekwe – University of Calabar Cross Rivers State,Vice President- Nathaniel Okeke – Federal University Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, General Secretary – Chinwendu Chinonyerem – Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Imo State,

Assistant Secretary- Sarah Eseosa Onaghinor – University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, Information Secretary- Enitan Abdultawab – University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State, Education Secretary – Success Ekudehinwa-Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) Ogun State, Treasurer – Ubaidullahi Umar Muhammad – University of Jos (UNIJOS), Plateau State, Social/Welfare Secretary – Onwukwe Marykate Chizoba – Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, Organizing Secretary – Samuel Olomu – Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State, Financial Secretary – Abubakir Rofiat Opeyemi – Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Nassarawa State.

The newly appointed executives are to serve for a period of one year after which an election will be conducted to duly elect new national officers among the Coordinators.

The above EXCO Members were appointed based on their past performances and achievements recorded in their different institutions.

The newly appointed national EXCO Members are charged to create more SYNW Chapters in Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education and to also coordinate their activities and report back to the National Headquarters of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW).

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) is currently managing over 30 campus writers’ branches in different Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education across the country through the Nigerian Society of Campus Writers (NSCW).

The Objectives of this initiative are: To create an avenue where campus creative writers can brainstorm, meet and network, to promote creative writing and book reading culture in tertiary institutions, to hone and enhance the creative writing skills of aspiring campus writers, to award, reward and recognize outstanding campus writers, to organize seminars, symposia, fora and conferences at educating and informing aspiring campus writers, to publish and market the works of aspiring campus writers and lastly to hold monthly book reading and meeting