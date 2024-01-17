Nigerian singers Tems, DJ Spinall to perform at 2024 Coachella Festival

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, and DJ Spinall, are slated to perform at the 2024 edition of the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States.



The organisers of the annual music fiesta announced this on its Instagram page, adding that the event is scheduled to hold from April 12 to 21, at the iconic Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.



According to the organisers, Spinall will be performing during the second weekend, while Tems’ performance is scheduled for the last weekend of the annual festival.

Other artistes slated for the global include the 2024 edition are Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat.



It will also feature performances from Tyla, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Jon Baptiste, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and DJ Snake, among others.

This feat has made Tems and DJ Spinall to join the league of Nigerian musicians that have performed at the Coachella, including Burna Boy, Wizkid and Femi Kuti.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert.

The event features musical artists

from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.(NAN)

By Okoye Cynthia

