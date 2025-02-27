Nigerian singers Rema, Mercy Chinwo, others win big  at  2025 Trace Awards

Nigerian music stars Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, Mercy Chinwo, Ayra Starr and D’banj have emerged best winners at the 2025 Trace Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 Trace Awards held on Wednesday night at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Rema clinched two major awards, winning “Album of the Year” for his hit album , ‘Heis’ and the “Best Male Artist”, while sensational gospel artiste Mercy Chinwo took home the “Best Gospel Artist” award.

Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr was recognised as the “Best West African Artist”, while D’banj received the prestigious “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of his contributions to Africa’s music industry.

Other Nigerian winners included PPriime, who won ‘Best Producer’ for ‘MMS,’ and Meji Alabi, who earned ‘Best Music Video’ for directing Rema’s ‘DND’.

NAN reports that the Trace Awards, now in its second edition, celebrates Africa’s top artists, and as well spotlight the rich cultural stories that shape their artistry.

The event, also known as Trace Awards & Summit was established in 2023 by Trace Group to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the French pay-TV music video television channel Trace TV.

It is aimed at honouring outstanding achievements in African and Afro-inspired music and culture around the world, and is broadcasted live on Trace TV and Trace Africa across over 180 countries.

The event is composed of performances from African and Afro-origin artists from around the world ,with its first edition held on Saturday October 21, 2023 at the BK Arena, in Kigali, Rwanda.(NAN)