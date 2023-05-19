Nigerian security forces rescue 2 abducted US consulate workers

By Francis Onyeukwu

Security operatives have rescued two workers of the United States Consulate Lagos, abducted in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra on May 16.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra Police Command Spokesman, said in a statement issued in Awka on Friday that the two were rescued early Friday unhurt by joint security forces.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen ambushed the convoy of the consulate officials on Tuesday, killed seven including police personnel, and abducted two.

The bodies of those killed were also set ablaze by the gunmen along Atani-Osamala road in Anambra.

Ikenga said the security forces have sustained security operation in the area.

The police spokesman said further details would be communicated to the public on the operation.(NAN)