This write up has everything related to Nigeria as a country and the numerous problems confronting the nation.

Nigeria got her Independent officially in 1960 and later became Republican country three years after, after many years struggles for self government.

The struggles for self government was not a small struggles but collectively achieved as a result of the qualities of the leaders the country was blessed with then.

Struggles for self government was first moved by Yoruba top elites but was not successful for many reasons because the two major tribes told the Yoruba’s categorically they were not ready for such struggle,this was in 1956/57.

The second tribe who signified interest to go for the struggle of self government was Igbo top elites and for another time,the Hausa’s still maintained their stand of not ready for such struggle,this was in 1958.

Many of us are fully why Yoruba people are still ahead of others in terms of western education.

Yoruba land was the first land to receive missionary foreigners who came into the land mainly to preach the acceptance of Jesus Christ peace be upon Him always to Yoruba people.

The missionary foreigners started opening schools and churches and this gave them opportunity for many to send their children to school.

The first fear many Hausa’s entertained was dominance if self government should be jointly struggled for knowing fully the Yoruba’s were far from ahead of them in terms of western education.

The wise ones who saw today coming many years ago quickly started sending their children to schools to avoid dominance and today in terms of western education the gap is gradually balancing between them.

In 1959, Hausa top elites finally accepted to jointly struggle for the attainment of self government with others knowing fully with their population dominating them was far from being possible.

Take it or as usual call me names, Hausa people understand politics more than any other tribes in the country.

To be sincere they are also very good in terms of business transaction because your gain is always not their problem mainly where you are not denying them of their own share.

Many Nationalists like late Chief Nnamdi Azikive,Chief Obafemi Awolowo,Late Mall Ahmadu Bello and many more never struggled for the attainment of self government for personal gains.

They tried their possible best they could but still failed to handover good documents as constitution carrying the interest of all the ethnic groups at heart to those they were preparing for leadership after them then.

Iam sounding like this because when they were struggling for the attainment of self government they were fully aware that the country was not just three tribes so tell me why planning for the interest of all suppose to be problem to them before handing over.

To me and me alone as an individual Nigerian constitution is the most wicked constitution in the world.

How can any reasonable being accept or hand over that failed constitution which failed to speak for general interest.

Nigeria is a country operating a particular system of government where winners carry all and losers go home with nothing.

Many of the present crop of leaders are so wicked to a stage using divide and rule logics through religion and ethnicity and the poor masses are still very far from knowing this.

Many of individuals have been agitating for restructuring as if is that easy because those benefitting from a scattered and disorganized country are always very ready to fight back.

Nigerians must not forget caskets producers normally pray for market knowing fully people must die for them to sell so I urges all progressive minded Nigerians still claiming to have the country at heart go into sentiment free prayers for the betterment of all because what we don’t know is always ahead of us no matter how small.

Nigerians must not also forget that it is always very difficult for a dog to give birth to goat because the foundation of this country was done with reservation.

I Comr S A Omuya use to blame our colonial masters for bringing us together but it got a stage I started blaming myself for blaming them for our problems if after 107years of the Amalgamation we are still learning how to live together peacefully and work collectively for the betterment of all.

The colonial masters are presently not our problems but ourselves I mean the wicked leaders working for themselves and family members instead of the general public.

It has gotten to that wicked stage where inexperienced people now gain employments and appointments on religion and tribal ground, may God come to our rescue.

Imposition on the masses or the original owners of the country is another problem confronting or preventing good governance because where people are allowed to choose their representatives for any position getting it right is always very possible.

He that pays the drummer dictates the tone so tell me why the political office holders should be answerable to the masses where their votes hardly count.

Many individuals or political office holders in Nigeria are not qualified, accepted,popular or ready to accept their errors as a result of pride.

Very few of them normally systematically accepted their mistakes but hardly make any change.

The only body in a better position to help the poor masses is government because government is always in a better position to select and also train the selected individuals on how their duties can be discharged sincerely.

Just recently, former Governor of Osun State now Minister of interior ignorantly disappointed Mr President when he said he knows little or nothing about the ministry he was appointed to manage for years, can you imagine where we have numerous Nigerians that can perform wonderfully well in that area.

Agreed, party members need to be taken care of after campaigns and later election victory but sincerely not sensitive positions.

The following are some of the good qualities of a good leader.

1) A good leader is always a patient person far from having eat alone spirit.

2) A good leader is always an accommodating person.

3) A good leader is somebody who always place the interest of his people at heart ahead of his personal interest.

4) Good leadership has no relationship with domineering attitude and pompousness.

5) A good leader is one who hardly look down on people no matter his or her status.

6) Good listening ears is another good quality.

7) Forgiving spirit is another good quality because many of them are fully aware to err is human and to forgive is divine.

8) Good leadership has everything related to God fearing spirits because many of them are always in possession of the teachings of any holy book he or she believe in.

9) A good leader hardly take decision in a hurry to avoid had I know,they normally go into consultations to gather more opinions before making their stands known.

10) A good leader is one who always believe in peaceful coexistence of his people even at the detriment of his personal happiness.

I said it before and Iam saying it again,how many Nigerian youths of today are ready for leadership working with some of their attitudes so to me and me alone as an individual our problems is far from being ages but rigid guiding rules.

Many youths of today are not accommodating talk more of having enduring spirit to work with one another so tell me how such individuals can be entrusted with bigger responsibilities having failed in small or little responsibilities in their own small ways.

Handing over powers to this younger generation is presently not the problem but ready to work good spirits.

Many individuals in the country are presently struggling to come close to Kogi state Governor for many reasons.Many of those who looked at him then when he came into power to be somebody far from being capable of handling kogi state affairs were so disappointed after some months in office.So tell me why such vibrant and ever ready to do more Gov Bello must not be given bigger responsibilities.

Iam very sure at the end of Gov Bello’s eight years in office as Governor he might have gathered millions of vibrant (supporters) having the same spirit like him mainly to move the land forward for the betterment of all.

This Governor has in less than six years of government made numerous people from nobody to somebody. So this is now left for those made to also make good people for the continuation of making of good youths.

The country is Presently facing a lot in terms of hunger without peace of mind security wise.

My main headache now happened to be those attacking the poor masses as if the poor masses are also seeing the better sides of the government in terms of infrastructures.

Let us talk about this attacks on the poor masses by the bandits, Boko Haram,kidnappers and many other attackers on a neutral and sincere ground.

Why are they attacking the poor masses knowing fully the poor masses are also facing a lot in the hands of Nigerian wicked politicians?

Of what use is it to be having millions of naira but sleeping in the bush all in the name of fighting innocent people?

The poor masses are presently surviving foodwise and many other things by his Grace so tell me why they should be paying for offenses they never committed.

May God come to our rescue.

Collectively we can make this country great but this can only happen on one condition, on the condition of equal representations of all.

Nigerians must start believing now that no one can do it for us except the most high God most especially where our problems are presented before him on a neutral and sentiment free ground.

Before 2015, many of us called on Mr president to come to our rescue instead of Almighty Allah thinking He was going to get it right unknown to many of us that only God can rescue us.

Many of us are complaining today not because the man has not tried his possible best he could but because expectations was so high before he came in and where he failed to work on some of our top expectations we started calling him names.

Nigerian problems are so numerous to a stage that no Saint can solve with out our collective efforts far from hidden agendas.

Iam strongly with those referring to those calling for Nigeria’s division as our main problems and enemies because no single tribe in the country today can survive in isolation no matter how powerful.

I have every reason to believe our problem in this country is not Hausa as a tribe but ourselves.

Who betrayed Chief M.K.O Abiola when he aspired to be president of this country.

Secret investigation exposed that what happened to Chief M.K.O Abiola when his election was annulled was as a result of top Yoruba elites arrangement with General Babangida.

After Late Ojukwu led his soldiers mainly to gain self government for Igbo’s people and failed he later contested to be Nigerian president and from the results many Igbo sons and daughters did not support talk more of voting for him during the election proper but rather supported and voted for another person far from the region so tell me whether it was the Hausas that prevented them from supporting and voting for their own.

I repeat, no tribe is a problem to another tribe but ourselves.

Many of us read through history books how Mall Murtala Mohammed was assassinated despite his peaceful and easy going nature.

The funniest part of it is that, the immediate family members of those at the front calling for Nigeria’s division are not living here in Nigeria so tell me why we should not use our heads knowing fully we are going to be at the receiving end violently.

Two or three months ago a particular Pastor from Edo state was kidnapped and after paying the money he was asked to pay by the kidnappers,

The kidnappers pleaded him not to be angry with them because according to them it was their people that normally recommended for such treatment so please who is to be blame here now the kidnappers or the informants giving out vital information about individuals to make money.

I urges them all agitating for the division of Nigeria to use the same popularity and their self acclaimed acceptance to chase criminals out of sensitive positions if really they are out for the betterment of all.

When Niger Delta militants started their main complaints was the original owners of the oil was not taken care of but at the end the introduction of Amnesty by late President Musa gave birth to many rich individuals at the detriment of community development of the region.

Many militants after the settlements decided to move from their original communities to more equipped Urban areas and the sufferings of those they claimed to be fighting for continues so tell me who is fooling who.

We now have many ex militants having personal polytechnics, Universities and many big landed properties within and outside Nigeria so tell me who is fooling who.

Just recently MD NDDC was asked to account for funds federal Government has allocated to the ministry he faked his sickness so tell me why I should believe Hausa people are the problem of all,

Sincerely we are the problem of ourselves and the earlier we start solving it ourselves the better for all of us for the betterment of all.

One of my main reasons why iam not one of those agitating for power return to South west is Chief OBJ.

This man has so far managed the affairs of this country for eleven full years and sincerely with all due respect to all Yoruba children nothing reasonable to show positively.

He was not only our head of states for three years when Mall Murtala Mohammed was killed he was also used to appease Yoruba’s in 1999 over the wicked treatments melted on late Chief M K O Abiola from prison and he ended up spending eight years uninterruptedly but also installed his Successor marking the beginning of do or die system into the country’s political system.

Chief Obj instead of reducing our problems increased our problems by turning Nigerian Operation Feed the Nation centre to his personally owned Ota farm.

I was also told Nigeria is presently facing power problem now as a result of his failed £16 power contract so I urges us all to go back to God and seek for his face because only him can handle our problems.

People like Mr T. Y Danjuma,Chief Obj and many more who has through one way or the other failed to use their positions to better the life’s of the poor masses but presently making inciting utterances must not be taken serious for any reason because what we don’t know is always ahead of us no matter how small.

I Comr S A Omuya is no longer one of those praying for power to go to any where but as the most high God pleases.

I want to sincerely plead with Nigerian Governors to double up and start working with all the needed stakeholders in their states because this is the only way permanent peace can be achieved.

They must not forget as soon as they record victory at polls they seized to be party candidates but father for all in their states irrespective of their party differences if really they are not benefitting from the crisis.

Kogi state Governor Alh Yahaya A Bello is a good example to emulate because sincerely the young man has been trying his best in terms of the fight against insecurity and division.

I pray may the most high God continue leading Him well because nobody does good and see bad.

I want sincerely call on all the aggrieved Nigerians including myself to forgive both our past and present leaders to support them with sentiment free prayers,Suggestions far from coming with commanding tone,recommendations of solutions and also be patriotic in our statements because Nigeria’s division is presently far from being possible so we must learn how to manage our Problems ourselves.

May the most high God in infinite mercies forgive us all for thinking we could do it by ourselves and come to our rescue because of his most sincere and dedicated Messenger Prophet of Islam peace Upon Him always Amen.

I repeat,

Very possible for the hunter to be hunted most especially where proper care is not taken properly.

Still Comr S A Omuya the One fully with the most high God day,night and always.

May Almighty Allah return peace permanently back to the country Amen.

Proudly one of Nigerian youths having the country at heart,

God is my witness.

Ramadan Kareem to you all reading this now.

