Nigerian Press will breath, flourish under President Tinubu – Minister

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Nigerian Press will breath and flourish under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister gave the assurance during his maiden visit to the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the NPC would discharge its responsibilities diligently as a regulator without gagging any newspaper organisation.

“NPC is not as harmful as we used to think. Under my watch, we will not allow it to be harmful; we will ensure that it carries its functions in such a way and manner that press freedom is respected and guaranteed.

“Also, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the media will breath. The President and all members of the Federal Executive Council including me have no intention whatsoever to gag the Nigerian Press.

“Indeed, Nigerian Press will flourish under the administration of President Tinubu and everything it requires for it to function, the enabling environment will be there more than ever before,” he assured.

Idris however said that in enjoying its freedom the media must also be aware of its responsibilities to the nation.

“Tinubu has no intention to gag the Nigerian Press, but the freedom that the Nigerian Press has, also comes with responsibility, you cannot enjoy freedom and think that responsibility is no longer yours.

“Yes, there will be press freedom, but how do you exercise that press freedom? It is important and imperative for every government to ensure that the press is allowed to do its job.

“We have seen it in history that the more you try to test the press, the more problematic it becomes for you, and Nigeria has reached such an advance stage in its democratisation process that no one would gag the press at this point,’’ Idris said.

The minister explained that self-regulation by the media remains the best form of regulation.

He recalled that the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria had came up with the Ombudsman to regulate the activities of its members.

“If that is done and deepened further, that regulation that government was thinking about will probably not be necessary,” Idris said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NPC, Mr Francis Nwosu, said that the council was created to promote high professional standards for the Nigeria Press.

Nwosu explained that the council looked into complaints about the press and the conduct of any person or organisation towards the press, and was engaged in the training of journalists.

He added that it also monitor the activities of the press with a view to ensuring compliance with professional and ethical code of conduct of the Nigeria Journalist.

“Our challenges include disagreement over NPC Law, lack of permanent office accommodation, funding, erroneous classification of the council as a professional body and many others.

“To overcome the above challenges, there is need for the amendment of the NPC Act, and the need for OMBUDSMAN,’’ Nwosu said.

The NPC boss drew the attention of the minister to the recommendation of the presidential committee on salaries which advised government to stop funding the council from January 2024.

“This has been giving me sleepless nights. It has also brought about apprehension among the staff that are not sure of what will happen to them, especially as Federal Government employees.

“If the funding will stop, then we plea for two years moratorium, Grant from Federal Government, permanent office accommodation and also a three to five years extension to enable the Council reposition itself before the stoppage of the funding,’’ Nwosu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister has so far visited the Nigerian Television Authority, National Broadcasting Commission, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria, NAN, National Orientation Agency, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria and NPC. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

