Nigerian, Pakistan make effort to end violent extremism

Defence Minister, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has pledged the Nigerian Military continued cooperation with the Pakistani Armed forces in the efforts to end violent extremism.



The Special Assistance to the Minister of Defence, Mr Mohammed Abdulkadri, said this in a statement on Friday, in Abuja.



He explained that the minister stated this when Pakistani Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Gen Nadeem Raza paid a courtesy call on.



The minister said that the current military campaigns by both countries were geared towards the attainments of the same goals which were to end the dastard acts of the perpetrators of violent extremism.



Magashi said he had his Company’s Commander Training in Pakistan and the dynamic and sophisticated nature of the current threats to multinational territorial integrities by non – state actors.



The minister called for Joint offensives actions to neutralise the “criminal element “.



He reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to leverage more on the over forty years of experience of Pakistan in dealing with common security challenges in the areas of technical exchange and capacity building.



Gen Raza thanked the Minister for the audience which he said has provided a platform for setting new parameters for improved Military cooperation between the two countries.(NAN)

