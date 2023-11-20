Nigerian Navy Ship rescues Cameroonian flagged motor fishing vessel

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigerian Navy (NN) Ship Dorina has rescued a Cameroonian. flagged motor fishing vessel AFKI after four weeks of drifting off her course.

A statement by Navy Spokesperson, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Voughan said on 1 November 2023, the Nigerian Navy received a distress information requesting assistance for the rescue of a Cameroonian – Flagged Motor Fishing Vessel AFKI (MFV AFKI) with registration number UK12 and IMO number AFKI 8432780.

Voughan disclosed that the Fishing Vessel reportedly had drifted off her course for 4 weeks. According to available information from a Note Verbale issued by the Embassy of the kingdom of the Netherlands.

He said,”The incident occurred on 24

October 2023 when MFV AFKI was enroute from Bangul in Gambia to the Congo Kinshasa for delivery of the vessel. While in transit, the vessel suffered depleted fuel to her propulsion engines which resulted to her drifting off the coast of Sao Tome and Principe into the Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“Unfortunately, all efforts by the vessel owners to trace its location for possible rescue proved abortive. However, further surveillance revealed that the last known location of the vessel was as at about 72 nautical miles from the Nigerian coast.

“Consequently, the NN swiftly deployed Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) DORINA the Maritime Domain Awareness facilities for Search and Rescue Operation (SAR). Accordingly, on 17 November 2023 at about 2000 hours, after frantic surveillance by the deployed NN platform, NNS DORINA traced and made contact with the

vessel 17 nautical miles off Pennington terminal. Upon rescuing of the vessel, 2 foreign crew members were confirmed onboard. Pertinently, due diligence was made by NNS DORINA Boarding Party to ascertain the status of the vessel and her involvement in any untoward activities.

“It was however discovered that the vessel actually had no incriminating items onboard. Therafter, NNS DORINA towed MFV AFKI with the assistance of NNS IKENNE to Escravos, Delta State where NN Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS took custody of the Fishing Vessel for further administrative procedures in preparation to hand over the vessel to the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. MFV AFKI had thus been adrift for almost One month before the NN rescued her.”

He further stated,”The NN wishes to use this opportunity to once again reassure seafarers and indeed other maritime operators of its commitments to collaborate with local and strategic partners and allies to ensure the safety and security of vessels as well as crew members who carry out legitimate businesses in or transit Nigerian maritime environment.

“In this regard, the deployment of NN platforms in the Search and Rescue of the Cameroonian registered fishing vessel, MFV AFKI is in line with the NN’s statutory role for Safety of Life at Sea, SAR and also in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla’s Command Philosophy which is “to lead the NN with integrity, courage and relentless pursuit for excellence through teamwork, discipline and human capacity building, whilst upholding highest standard and professionalism, ethics and respect for human right.”

